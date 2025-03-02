Wilmar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of Wilmar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

