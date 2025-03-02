WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GTR stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $25.64.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund
About WisdomTree Target Range Fund
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.