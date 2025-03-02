WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GTR stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.09% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.