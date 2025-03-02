WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GTR stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.09% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

