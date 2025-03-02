Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.57 ($18.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,703.64 ($21.43). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.00), with a volume of 662,385 shares.

Wizz Air Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

