WR Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 282 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.