WR Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $248.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

