WR Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

