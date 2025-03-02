WR Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.