Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $119.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

