11,103 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

