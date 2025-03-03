11,336 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Bought by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,593,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $899.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.