12,000 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %
CB opened at $285.34 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.87.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
