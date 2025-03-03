13,284 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $94.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.