1,602 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WELL opened at $153.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $153.90.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

