1,873 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.