20,577 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $17.25 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

