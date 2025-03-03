243 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,994,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
