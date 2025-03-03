243 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,994,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.