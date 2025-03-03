25,692 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Wolfstich Capital LLC

Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.