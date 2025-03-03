27,677 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

ESML opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

