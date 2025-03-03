2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.28. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 18,829,994 shares traded.

2x Ether ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

2x Ether ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF ( NYSEARCA:ETHU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

