34,147 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

