5,180 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.