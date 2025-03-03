6,464 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

