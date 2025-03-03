7,173 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,229,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 207,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,583,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

