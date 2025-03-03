725 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Acquired by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 679.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $235,803.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,061,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,157,946.74. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TYG opened at $43.28 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

