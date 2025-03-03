846,544 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 846,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,055,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of DJE Kapital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 687,811 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 576,743 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $61.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

