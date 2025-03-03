88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,344,900 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 7,221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 10,132,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,336. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

