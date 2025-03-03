941 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $67.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.