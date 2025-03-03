ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

Shares of ACAD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 57,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

