ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 141,234 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 0.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $93.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
