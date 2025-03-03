ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 4.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $221,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

