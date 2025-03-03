ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 869,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,600.40. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLDP opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 471.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.