ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 936,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 31,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $198,331.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,419,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,943.40. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 81,514 shares of company stock worth $520,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

