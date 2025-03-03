Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

AERT stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.69. Aeries Technology has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

About Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) by 444.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,945 shares during the period. Aeries Technology comprises 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

