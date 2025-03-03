Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 80,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 745,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.