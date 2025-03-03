Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,668 shares during the quarter. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 41,666,666.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,578,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.57 on Monday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.