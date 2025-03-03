Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 734,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,680. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -557.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

