Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akanda Price Performance

Shares of AKAN opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Akanda has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $47.52.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

