Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of -0.11.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $148,924.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,396.67. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $241,855.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,933.98. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,992 shares of company stock worth $8,509,863 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

