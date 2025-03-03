Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

