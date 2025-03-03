Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $37,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $129.89 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.