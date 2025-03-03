Alesco Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.