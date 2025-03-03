Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 13,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

