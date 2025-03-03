Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 128.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $102.48 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

