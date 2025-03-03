Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,818,000 after buying an additional 3,833,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,881,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,898,000 after purchasing an additional 292,911 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alight by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,296,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,719,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,705 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

