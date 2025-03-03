Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Board Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 128.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 11,096,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

