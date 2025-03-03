ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.87. 12,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

