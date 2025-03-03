Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $5.48 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

