Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 1,100,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,833. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.19.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Altimmune by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 263,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 93.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Altimmune by 77.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

