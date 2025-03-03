Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alvotech Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVOW opened at $2.26 on Monday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.
Alvotech Company Profile
