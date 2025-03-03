Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

